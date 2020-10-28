Nicola Keane Death -Dead : Nicola Keane and her baby boy died tragically.

Nicola Keane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

Support for Nurses, Midwives and Frontline Staff in Ireland October 23 at 5:31 AM · The world of nursing is sadly once again in mourning. Our colleague Nicola Keane and her baby boy died tragically yesterday. To her heart broken partner, parents, family, friends and colleagues, we extend our deepest sympathies. Our hearts are broken for you. Nicola, thank you for touching so many lives and for caring for so many sick children. It takes an incredibly special person to be a paediatric nurse and you truly were very special. Your work in this world is done Nicola. God has called you and your beloved little baby home. May you both rest in eternal peace together forever. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Amy Martin wrote

My Mam worked with Nicola and said she was the loveliest girl you could meet, so gentle and caring with all her patients and the kindest soul. Heartbroken for her partner and family .

Kathy Heavey wrote

So so sad for Nicola and her little boy Henry, heart is broken for their loss and for the families left behind to learn to live without them. Rest in peace .

Catriona Dixon wrote

Omg. What a tragedy. You poor thing Nicola. How tough it must have been for you. I send my deepest sympathies to all connected with you

William Roche wrote

This has to be one of the saddest things I have ever heard, condolences to Nicola’s family and friends.

Caroline Moriarty wrote

This Is one of the most saddest things I’ve ever read beyond heartbreaking.There are no words.Rip thinking of both families at this unbelievably sad time x

Grainne Gill wrote

There are no words. Poor Nichola must have been struggling. RIP Nichola and her baby boy. Condolences to her family, partner, friends and colleagues .

Michele Hogan wrote

Such a tragedy. Condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. We’re living in hard times now so be kind to one another .

Mary Cormican wrote

May you and lil son be in blissful peace.The world is a difficult place presently and may your husband find strength to bear his heartbreaking loss of you both..

Kathleen Neary wrote

Our deepest sympathies to Darren family and friends.and colleagues May God give you all strength to get through this awful time

May Nicola and baby rest in peace. Take care of each other

Joanne Troy wrote

Rest in peace nicola i hope u and ur little boy get the best bed in haeven thinking of ur family and ur colleagues at such a sad time.

Anita Moran wrote

So heartbreaking. Thank you Nicola for all you did, may you and your baby rest in peace. Thinking of her husband, parents and family .

Jennifer Garty wrote

Rest in Peace Nicola God love you and your most precious Baby..Our Heart goes out to you her partner at this soul distorting time, to Nicola’s Family, Friends and Colleagues God bless and look out for one another, Be Kind!!

Áine Quinn wrote

Rest in peace Nicola and your little baby boy. My heart is broken for your partner and family.

When will we start to look after our own colleagues mental health? Unfortunately this is the second time within a year a tragedy like this has occurred. Ple… See More

Eileen Redmond wrote

God rest her gentle soul. “Where a gentle soul has been there lies a trail of beautiful memories” Hopefully those beautiful memories will help her husband and all her Family to get through this awful sad time .

Kay Woods wrote

Oh so so sad, god give her partner, parents, colleagues and friends the strength to cope with this. When will mental health be taken seriously. 2 beautiful people home way too soon.

