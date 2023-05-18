“Nicolas Cage The Surfer movie”: Upcoming Film ‘The Surfer’ to Feature Nicolas Cage Battling a Local Beach Gang

1. #TheSurferMovie

2. #NicolasCage

3. #BeachGangFight

4. #ActionMovie

5. #ThrillerFilm

Tired of fighting with locals at your favorite break?

Step aside, because it’s time for “Rage Cage” to handle it.

Nicolas Cage has been cast in The Surfer, an upcoming film about a man who takes on a local surf gang, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cage has been having a resurgence as of late, recently playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (pictured above) and currently in theaters as Dracula in Renfield.

In the psychological thriller from director Lorcan Finnegan and screenwriter Thomas Martin, Cage leaves the U.S. to return to his Australian hometown, where he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a gang of surfers at his localized home break. Rather than retreat, Cage’s character decides to remain at the beach and wage war against the gang.

The film is being produced by Arenamedia and Tea Shop Productions, and introduced to potential buyers at Cannes by Mossbank.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Lorcan, Thomas, Arenamedia and Tea Shop on such a visceral and unique thriller,” Sam Hall of Mossbank told The Hollywood Reporter. “Nicolas Cage is the perfect actor for this iconic role and will undoubtedly deliver a tour de force performance which is sure to be something very special and will captivate audiences worldwide.”

Principal photography is set to begin in September, 2023 in Australia.