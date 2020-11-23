Nicolas Lambert Death –Dead-Obituaries : Professor Nicolas Lambert has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
L’Université de Moncton est attristée du décès du professeur Nicolas Lambert.
Nos plus sincères condoléances à sa conjointe, à ses enfants, à sa famille, à ses collègues, à ses étudiantes et étudiants ainsi qu’à ses amies et amis.https://t.co/dIghlnWJg9 pic.twitter.com/ASHy3nSxZw
— UMoncton (@umoncton) November 23, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
La SANB souhaite exprimer ses sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches du professeur Nicolas Lambert. Quelle triste nouvelle ! https://t.co/cYEpbgm0dO
— SANB (@SAcadieNB) November 23, 2020
We were shocked and saddened to learn of the death on Sunday 22 November of Nicolas Lambert, DCL’05. All sympathies go to his partner, Carole Chan, BCL/LLB’04, and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/HZPrVAsOsN
— Robert Leckey (@DeanLeckey) November 23, 2020
