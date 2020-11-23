Nicolas Lambert Death -Dead-Obituaries : Professor Nicolas Lambert has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 23, 2020
0 Comment

Nicolas Lambert Death –Dead-Obituaries : Professor Nicolas Lambert has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Nicolas Lambert has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
UMoncton @umoncton wrote
L’Université de Moncton est attristée du décès du professeur Nicolas Lambert. Nos plus sincères condoléances à sa conjointe, à ses enfants, à sa famille, à ses collègues, à ses étudiantes et étudiants ainsi qu’à ses amies et amis. 
Translated from French
The Université de Moncton is saddened by the death of Professor Nicolas Lambert. Our sincere condolences to his spouse, his children, his family, his colleagues, his students as well as his friends and friends.

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.