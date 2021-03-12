Nicole Ebaugh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Missing Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh of New Freedom Pa Found Dead.

Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 1 p.m. (March 12): State Police say Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh was found dead after an week-long extensive search. The cause or manner of the death is pending autopsy, police said. “At this time, there is no threat to the public and there is no further information that we can provide regarding this investigation,” State Police said in a press release.

Source: Update: missing York County woman found dead | fox43.com

PennLive.com

A reminder: please use good judgment when commenting. Family and friends and others involved in the search for Nicole, such as first responders, may read this post. Please treat each other with respect.

Justina L Zink

May she find the peace she was looking for and condolences to those that knew and loved her. Entirely too often I find myself questioning “if they only knew” how many cared. Just as often in other situations I ask why it takes something so tragic for others to care.

You just never know when its someones final goodbye. The void left behind in those carrying on her pain and loss is heartbreaking. Really was hoping for a different outcome .

Vicki Manker

I am so sorry for the loss of this beautiful young woman. Prayers to the family.

Sue Pollick

My sincerest condolences and prayers for the family at this difficult time

Jordan Stauffer

I am so sorry for the loss, but glad the family has closure. I was happy to help in the search and glad she has been found.

Joyce Greene

I’m so sorry to see this search end so tragically..deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

Pat Bingaman

So sorry. Positive thought and prayers for comfort and healing for family and everyone that knew and loved Nicole. Also for everyone that had a part in her rescue and recovery.



Te’hayenish Richardson

I don’t even know Nicole but I had been checking almost every couple hours to see any updates. This is just so terribly sad prayers to her family and friends during this heartbreaking time

Annie Ungarino Cosmi

I’m so sorry . My hearts breaking for this family . God give them the strength to carry this huge tragedy.

I know this pain .

Lord please give this family strength and comfort them as they are forced to deal with this .

Amen

Holly Fuhrman

My thoughts and prayers are with all involved, as well as her family and friend’s!

Kelley Lynn

Prayers to family and friends that are hurting right now. May God provide the comfort and healing that is needed while they grieve their loss.

Larry N Jane Shoemaker

Our hearts go out to her family and friends. May God give you all the comfort needed to get through each day as you try to deal with this terrible loss.

Jesse Lynne Naylor

Dang it…. I was really hoping for this to be a good turn out. So sad, I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about her. She will be missed by so many people.