Nicole Inman Death -Dead-Obituaries : Nicole Inman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Nicole Inman has died, according to a statement posted online on December 6.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Ron Peterson wrote 
As I sat in Church this morning with tears in my eyes remembering my niece, Nicole Inman, who passed away last night after a long fight with brain cancer, I was sad for her husband, her four children, her parents(my brother Roger), her siblings, her cousins and her friends. I also experienced joy in my tears for her, the freedom from pain, the hope of eternal life and a life well lived.
She was a woman of strong faith who lived in it in every aspect of her life.
As I think of Nicole, I am reminded of what Stuart Scott, a famous sports announcer said at his ESPYS speech, ” When you die, it does not mean you lose to cancer, you beat cancer by how you live, why you live and the manner in which you live” I have no doubt that Nicole beat cancer!! Rest in peace, Nicole!!
Gayle A Hogeland wrote 
Beautifully written Ron Peterson. You definitely have the right idea about life!! Bless you and prayers to all .

Dorothy Dana Ferguson wrote 
Prayers for you and your family. A soul taken too soon. May the peace of God help you through this.

Sandy Arnold wrote 
Our sincere sympathy to you and your family. God bless you all.

Phyllis Eriksen wrote 
Thinking of you and your family along with your niece Nicole and her family. This so sad. Prayers for all

Monica Ayoub McClure wrote 
I’m sorry for the loss of Nicole. May you and your family find peace as she has.

Bobbi Stelk Parlin wrote 
I’m so sorry for your loss! Sending lots of thoughts and prayers to all of you!.

Elizabeth Cline wrote 
Prayers for all who knew and loved her. Through the Grace of God!

