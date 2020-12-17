Nicole Perry Death -Obituary – Dead : Nicole Perry of San Antonio TX was in gruesome attack where she was dismembered while still alive.

Nicole Perry Death -Obituary – Dead : 26-year-old man for the alleged murder of Nicole Perry, a “gruesome attack” where she was dismembered while still alive.

Nicole Perry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 26-year-old man for the alleged murder of Nicole Perry, a “gruesome attack” where she was dismembered while still alive. Posted by News 4 San Antonio on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

News 4 San Antonio 5 hrs · The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 26-year-old man for the alleged murder of Nicole Perry, a “gruesome attack” where she was dismembered while still alive.

Source: (20+) News 4 San Antonio – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

Belia Burnett wrote

Praying for her family. To know how your daughter died and in such a painful way is heartbreaking. May god find a way to heal their hearts and minds

Mary Neth

She is in heaven and the evil will go to hell and burn forever .

Arthur Daniels

It’s sad he killed her and the state kills him end the end of time everyone is going to hell for taking a life this world is sad

Giselle Papillon

Thank God. One less clown on the streets. Prayers to the young ladies family.

Danielle Masters

Things you’d only image in a scary story, scarely sometimes become true .

Cilla Nichole

I hope the state makes an example out of him

No one deserves that !

Ryan Schaale

Bexar county Properly providing assistance for this crime.

Leenett Lumpkin

DEATH PENALTY!!!!!!with slow painful injections

Alma Torres

Patty Colorado the body Wilfred found while on job.

Courtney Lozano

Don’t pass go!! Straight to the death row!!!

Miguel Gelato

Boy, PD found a the killer faster then the Covid -19 Vaccination .

Edward Ramos

Sounds like someone needs to be “Neganed.”

Nitta Moses

Smh… so very sad, Wtf is wrong with people??? .

Sharman Burch

He’ll claim he was off his meds and get off.

Patty Colorado

I know Alma Torres I saw that earlier I was it’s so sad .

Steven Goetsch

Dispose of him immediately. It will help maintain social distancing.

Dunny Donovan

Well placed bullets that won’t kill him right away, he needs to think about the suffering that poor woman went through

Anitra Austin

Give him the firing squad next week. Don’t wait 15 to 20 years from now.

Linda Blackburn Garrison

Death row is too good for him cut his hands off than go below the waist and start cutting things off.

Jose Rodriguez

Someone has been watching alot of best gore videos.

Gene Ramsey

don’t believe it was gang related…even though he is a documented gang member…and wanted to make an example out of her…