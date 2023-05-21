Nicotine stomatitis: “Understanding Nicotine Stomatitis: 7 Symptoms to Look Out For”

What is Nicotine Stomatitis? (7 Symptoms You Must Know)

Nicotine stomatitis is a condition that affects the mouth and is caused by excessive smoking or tobacco use. It is also known as smoker’s palate or smoker’s keratosis. This condition is not harmful, but it can be a sign of more severe oral problems. Below are seven symptoms you must know about nicotine stomatitis.

1. White patches in the mouth

One of the most common symptoms of nicotine stomatitis is the appearance of white patches in the mouth. These patches can appear on the roof of the mouth, the inside of the cheeks, and the gums. These patches are not painful, but they can be unsightly.

2. Redness and inflammation

Another symptom of nicotine stomatitis is redness and inflammation in the mouth. This can be caused by the irritation of the tobacco smoke. The redness and inflammation can be seen on the roof of the mouth, the gums, and the inside of the cheeks.

3. Dry mouth

People with nicotine stomatitis may also experience dry mouth. This is because tobacco smoke can cause a decrease in saliva production. Dry mouth can lead to other oral problems such as bad breath and tooth decay.

4. Difficulty in eating and swallowing

Some people with nicotine stomatitis may experience difficulty in eating and swallowing. This is because the white patches and redness can cause irritation and pain. The pain can make it hard to chew and swallow food.

5. Sore throat

Another symptom of nicotine stomatitis is a sore throat. This is because the tobacco smoke can cause irritation and inflammation in the throat. The sore throat can be mild or severe and can last for a few days to a few weeks.

6. Bad breath

People with nicotine stomatitis may also experience bad breath. This is because tobacco smoke can cause a decrease in saliva production. Saliva helps to remove bacteria from the mouth, and a decrease in saliva can lead to the growth of bacteria, which can cause bad breath.

7. Increased risk of oral cancer

People who smoke or use tobacco products are at an increased risk of oral cancer. Nicotine stomatitis is not cancer, but it is a sign of oral problems that can lead to cancer. It is essential to quit smoking or using tobacco products to reduce the risk of oral cancer.

Conclusion

Nicotine stomatitis is a condition that affects the mouth and is caused by excessive smoking or tobacco use. The symptoms of nicotine stomatitis include white patches in the mouth, redness and inflammation, dry mouth, difficulty in eating and swallowing, sore throat, bad breath, and an increased risk of oral cancer. It is essential to quit smoking or using tobacco products to reduce the risk of oral cancer.

News Source : Channel Islands Family Dental Office

Source Link :What is Nicotine Stomatitis? (7 Symptoms You Must Know)/