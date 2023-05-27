“nidhi tapadia net worth”: The Biography of Nidhi Tapadia, Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s Girlfriend // Nidhi Tapadia’s Net Worth, as Prithvi Shaw’s Girlfriend

Introduction:

Nidhi Tapadia is a well-known name in the Indian cricketing circle as she is the girlfriend of India’s young and promising cricketer, Prithvi Shaw. Nidhi Tapadia’s life has been nothing short of a fairy tale, from being a regular college student to dating one of the most promising cricketers in the country. In this article, we will take a closer look at Nidhi Tapadia’s biography and her net worth.

Early Life:

Nidhi Tapadia was born on 12th May 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She grew up in a middle-class family and completed her schooling from a local school in Mumbai. Nidhi was an average student in school and was always interested in sports. She even played basketball at the state level during her school days.

After completing her schooling, Nidhi enrolled in Mithibai College in Mumbai to pursue a degree in Bachelor of Arts. Nidhi was an active participant in college events and cultural activities, and it was during one of these events that she met Prithvi Shaw.

Love Story:

Nidhi Tapadia and Prithvi Shaw met each other during an inter-collegiate cultural event. The two hit it off instantly, and soon they started dating. Prithvi Shaw and Nidhi Tapadia are often spotted together, and their pictures on social media go viral within minutes.

Prithvi Shaw is a rising star in Indian cricket, and Nidhi Tapadia is often seen cheering for him during his matches. The couple has been together for over two years now and has managed to keep their relationship away from the media glare.

Net Worth:

Nidhi Tapadia’s net worth is unknown, as there is no information available on her income or earnings. However, being the girlfriend of a cricketer, Nidhi undoubtedly enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, has a net worth of around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Prithvi Shaw is one of the most promising cricketers in the country, and he has already made a mark in international cricket. Prithvi Shaw’s net worth includes his income from playing cricket, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.

Prithvi Shaw and Nidhi Tapadia are often seen traveling together and enjoying the finer things in life. The couple is often spotted at high-end restaurants, luxury hotels, and exotic locations. It is safe to say that the couple enjoys a lavish lifestyle.

Conclusion:

Nidhi Tapadia’s life has been nothing short of a fairy tale since she started dating Prithvi Shaw. Nidhi is often seen cheering for Prithvi during his matches, and the couple is often spotted enjoying their time together. Nidhi’s net worth is unknown, but being the girlfriend of a cricketer, she undoubtedly enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, has a net worth of around $3 million, which includes his income from playing cricket, brand endorsements, and other business ventures. The couple’s love story is nothing less than a Bollywood movie, and their fans eagerly await their next move.

Source Link :Cricketer Prithvi shaw girlfriend nidhi tapadia biography // prithvi shaw gf nidhi tapadia net worth/

