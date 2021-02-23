Nigel Dawes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nigel Dawes has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NewquayCC: It is with great sadness and a great sense of personal loss that we mourn our beloved and irreplaceable Nigel Dawes who passed away yesterday morning.

Club tribute to follow.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.