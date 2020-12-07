Nigel Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary : Nigel Henderson has Died .
Nigel Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
I last saw Nigel Henderson at his home near Brechin in March, 5 days before lockdown. In this short summary for @SMEAllianceLtd, Nigel outlined the shocking way in which he was treated by RBS's Specialised Lending Services unit (which later became GRG). https://t.co/kMa6rULpf9 pic.twitter.com/v2V5e3xatJ
— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) December 7, 2020
