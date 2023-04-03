Nigel Lawson, Chancellor and Journalist (1932-2023)

Nigel Lawson, a notable figure as a journalist and Chancellor, had a life that spanned from 1932 to 2023.

Lord Lawson of Blaby, the former British chancellor, has passed away at the age of 91. He was a pivotal figure of the 20th century, with a substantial impact on Margaret Thatcher’s free-market revolution. As one of the longest-serving chancellors in British history, he was revered by the Tory right and an inspiration to current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Lawson’s legacy includes a vigorous privatisation program, radical tax cuts at the end of the 1980s, and his important role in managing the successful recovery of the UK economy from the depths of the early 1980s recession.

Lawson was one of the best-qualified chancellors intellectually, having gained a first in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Oxford. He began his journalism career as a junior feature writer for the Financial Times, eventually becoming the Chief Lex Columnist. Lawson later joined the Sunday Telegraph as the City Editor, leaving to help the Conservative Party fight the next election in 1964. He entered Parliament in 1974, and his pro-Europe views – which later changed to profound Euroscepticism – caused friction with fellow politicians.

Lawson’s legacy as Chancellor began in 1983, when Thatcher appointed him to the position. He seized the opportunity with the radical Budget of March 1984; wholesale reform of corporation tax, including the abolition of stock relief and investment allowances, set the tone for his Chancellorship. He presided over the “Big Bang” liberalisation of the City of London in October 1986, and in 1988, he cut the top rate of income tax to 40 per cent. However, from about 1986, he began to make important mistakes. Sterling weakened after an oil price fall, and he became increasingly frustrated at Thatcher’s rejection of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM). Lawson believed that it would have given more credibility to the government’s anti-inflationary policies. He decided to peg sterling at 3 Deutschmarks from March 1987, without directly advising the prime minister, leading to a boom-bust cycle.

Lawson’s position became increasingly strained with Thatcher, and his resignation in 1989 marked the end of his frontline political career. He stepped down from Parliament before the 1992 election, accepting the title of Baron Lawson of Blaby, but took up several company directorships, such as at Barclays. Later in life, he became a controversial figure, chairing the Global Warming Policy Foundation – a lobby group sceptical of man-made climate change, and advocating Brexit. Lawson’s reputation among the Tory right grew in the last decade of his life.

Lawson led a remarkable life, and his legacy will be remembered. He had six children, including Nigella Lawson, a food writer and television cook, and Dominic Lawson, a journalist.