Following the death of Nigel Lawson at the age of 91, messages of sympathy have been expressed for the former Chancellor and father of Nigella Lawson.

Nigel Lawson, Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, a pro-Brexit supporter, and a renowned economist, has passed away at the age of 88. The news of his death has led to an outpouring of tributes from prominent politicians, including Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands, who praised Lord Lawson for his clarity of thought, commitment to free market economics, and willingness to challenge orthodoxy.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also hailed Lord Lawson as a true statesman, noting that his contributions to the country would never be forgotten. In recent years, Lord Lawson had been a vocal advocate of Brexit, arguing that the economic benefits of leaving the European Union would far outweigh any costs.

Conservative MP Conor Burns, who was a friend of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, described Lord Lawson as “one of freedom’s warriors.” His death will be mourned by many in the government who saw him as a guiding light in the fight for a free-market economy.

Lord Lawson’s contributions to the field of economics are numerous and far-reaching. He was Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1983 to 1989 and was widely credited with providing the economic backbone for the Thatcher government’s sweeping reforms. During his time in office, he implemented wide-ranging policies designed to reduce inflation and stimulate economic growth.

Lord Lawson was also a prolific author, publishing several books on economic theory and policy. His best-known work is perhaps “The View from No. 11: Memoirs of a Tory Radical,” in which he chronicles his time as Chancellor of the Exchequer and provides a fascinating insight into the workings of government.

Despite his many achievements, Lord Lawson remained a passionate and vocal supporter of Brexit until his death. His contributions to the campaign will be remembered as a vital part of the push to leave the European Union and establish a truly independent Britain.

In closing, Lord Lawson’s passing is a great loss to the country. His intelligence, vision, and commitment to the values of freedom and free-market economics have left an enduring legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. Rest in peace, Lord Lawson.