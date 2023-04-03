Nigel Lawson, Ex-Chancellor, Dies at 91

Nigel Lawson, who previously held the post of Chancellor, has passed away at the age of 91.

The Passing of Lord Lawson, Former Chancellor Under Mrs Thatcher

Lord Lawson

The former Chancellor under Mrs Thatcher, Lord Lawson of Blaby, has passed away at the age of 91.

A Big Beast of the Thatcher Era

Described as one of the big beasts of the Thatcher era, Lawson famously resigned as Chancellor, accusing Thatcher’s advisor, Alan Walters, of interfering in Treasury policy.

The resignation marked the beginning of the end of Mrs Thatcher’s reign at Number 10.

Tributes Pour In

Paying tribute to him, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said,

“One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk. He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted,

”Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.”

Political and Personal Life

Lawson served as MP for the constituency of Blaby in Leicestershire from 1974 to 1992 and was a key member of the cabinet under Margaret Thatcher from 1981 to 1989.

Lord Lawson is survived by six children, including Nigella Lawson, a food writer and celebrity cook, Dominic Lawson, a journalist, and Tom Lawson, headmaster of Eastbourne College.