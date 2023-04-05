Nigel Lawson, Former Thatcher Chancellor, Dies at 91

Nigel Lawson, the former chancellor under Thatcher, has passed away at the age of 91. A wave of tribute messages have been pouring in.

Who is Nigel Lawson and Were the Rumors of His Cancer True?

Nigel Lawson was a British journalist and politician who passed away at the age of 91. He was a member of Parliament for Blaby and worked in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet from 1981 to 1986. He served as a chancellor in 1983 and resigned from his post in 1989. Along with his flourishing professional life, he also had six children.

In recent times, rumors had circulated about Nigel Lawson suffering from cancer. It is unclear whether he was diagnosed with cancer or not, as there has been no mention of it as the cause of his death. His family and the BBC, who first reported his passing, have not revealed the cause of his death.

Nigel Lawson was born in 1932 and grew up in London. He came from a non-orthodox Jewish background, and his father’s name was Ralph Lawson. Nigel’s paternal grandfather was Gustav Leibson, but in 1925 the family changed their surname to Lawson. Nigel studied at Westminster School in London and started his career as a journalist for the Financial Times in 1956.

Nigel Lawson had a colorful personal life as well. He was married twice, first to Vanessa Salmon in 1955, with whom he had two children. They divorced in 1980, and the same year he married Therese Maclear. They separated in 2012, and rumors had spread that Nigel was dating a woman half his age, Tina Jennings.

There have been no updates on Nigel Lawson’s health condition leading up to his death. The news of his passing has come as a shock to many, especially those who followed his political career and admired his contributions to the British economy.

Nigel Lawson was an exceptional politician and journalist who had a passion for his work. His death marks the loss of a great figure in British politics and journalism, and he will be missed dearly.