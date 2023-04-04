Nigel Lawson: Hampstead to Brexit No. 10

Introduction

Born in Hampstead in 1932 to a non-Orthodox Jewish family, Lord Nigel Lawson played a pivotal role in the Thatcher governments of the 1980s as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1983 to 1989. His commitment to economic policies was critical in the success of the “Lawson boom”, which saw prosperity and job opportunities grow. Lord Lawson passed away at the age of 91 and his contributions to British politics continue to be celebrated.

Rishi Sunak Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke fondly of Lord Lawson, sharing that he has been an inspiration since his early days in politics. Sunak’s respect for Lawson was demonstrated when he placed a portrait of him in his office as one of the first actions he took as Chancellor.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Tribute

Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Labour Party, spoke of the “outpouring” of respect for Lord Lawson, saying that even those who greatly disagreed with his policies had a huge respect for him. Starmer acknowledged the incredible legacy Lord Lawson leaves behind, which is truly fitting of the cross-party respect expressed in his tributes.

Early Life and Education

Lord Lawson’s father owned a tea-trading firm in the City of London, while his mother was from a family of stockbrokers. During the war, he attended seven primary schools before going to Westminster School. Later on, he studied philosophy, politics and economics at Christ Church College, Oxford, where he received a first-class degree.

Career Overview

Lawson’s career took off when he began working at the Financial Times, and later became the City editor of The Sunday Telegraph and editor of The Spectator. After losing his job at The Spectator and failing to win the Eton and Slough seat at the 1970 General Election, he invested the family’s money in a small merchant bank, where he lost upwards of £400,000 in the 1974 financial crash. Lawson continued his political career, becoming MP for Blaby in Leicestershire, a seat he held until he retired at the 1992 general election.

Political Accomplishments

Lawson was appointed financial secretary to the Treasury by Mrs Thatcher, when she won the 1979 General Election. He later held a cabinet position as energy secretary. As chancellor from 1983 to 1989, he is widely credited with winning the 1987 election through the success of his economic strategy, cutting direct taxation, and starting to pay off the National Debt. Lawson’s resignation in 1989 resulted in Mrs Thatcher’s downfall 13 months later.

Personal Life and Family

Lawson’s personal life was marked by two marriages, which produced six children, including food writer Nigella and Dominic, another former editor of The Spectator. His first marriage to Vanessa Salmon was dissolved in 1980, and Vanessa died five years later. He remarried Therese Maclear, a former Commons library researcher, in the same year.

Lord Lawson’s Views on Climate Change and Euroscepticism

Lawson was known for his views on climate change and was opposed to international environmental agreements, such as the Kyoto Protocol. He was the founding chairman of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which lobbied against climate change policies such as net zero. He was an outspoken Eurosceptic, serving as the chairman of Vote Leave.