Nigella’s father, Nigel Lawson, passes away at 91

Nigel Lawson, the father of Nigella Lawson, has passed away at the age of 91. He was a former member of the Conservative party in British politics.

Cover Images/AP/Nils Jorgensen

Nigella Lawson\’s Father, Nigel Lawson, Dies at 91

AceShowbiz – Nigel Lawson, the former Conservative MP and father of celebrity chef, Nigella Lawson has passed away at the age of 91. Lawson represented the old Leicestershire constituency of Blaby from 1974 until 1992 and served in Margaret Thatcher\’s cabinet from 1981 to 1989. He was Chancellor from 1983 to 1989 and joined the House of Lords in 1992 before retiring in January.

Born in Hampstead, North London, on 11 March, 1932, Lord Lawson completed National Service in the Royal Navy before joining the Financial Times in 1956 as a journalist. He unsuccessfully stood in the 1970 general election for the Eton and Slough seat before becoming an MP for Blaby, central Leicestershire.

Despite his impressive career in politics, Nigella has yet to publicly comment on her father’s passing. However, since his death was confirmed on Monday, April 3, many tributes have been flooding in on social media.

Tributes Pour In For Nigel Lawson

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Lord Lawson as a “giant” who “helped millions of British people achieve their dreams” through his work on the economy. Johnson tweeted, “Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams. He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley also tweeted, “Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died. A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten”. Tory Chairman Greg Hands praised the late politician’s “clarity of thinking.”

Lord Lawson was married to Vanessa Salmon in 1955, and they had two children, journalist son Dominic, and celebrity chef Nigella. After their divorce in 1980, he married his second wife, the writer Therese Maclear, and had two daughters, Olivia and Saskia.