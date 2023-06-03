“Nigerian Jollof Rice Recipe”: Recipe for Nigerian Jollof Rice

Easy Nigerian Jollof Rice Recipe to Try at Home

If you are a fan of exotic cuisine but have never had the courage to make it at home, then this Nigerian Jollof Rice Recipe is perfect for you. Jollof rice is a traditional West African dish that is popular in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. It is a one-pot rice dish that is cooked with a spicy tomato sauce and an array of vegetables and meat.

Ingredients

2 cups of long-grain rice

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

2 teaspoons of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

3 cups of chicken broth

1 pound of chicken, cut into small pieces

Instructions

Heat up the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes, until browned on all sides. Remove the chicken from the pot and set it aside. Add the chopped onion, red and green bell peppers, and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté the vegetables for 5 minutes, until they are soft and fragrant. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, smoked paprika, thyme, curry powder, salt, and black pepper to the pot. Stir the ingredients together and cook for 5 minutes, until the mixture has thickened slightly. Add the chicken broth to the pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the rice and the browned chicken pieces to the pot. Stir the ingredients together and reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and simmer for 20-25 minutes, until the rice is cooked and the liquid has been absorbed. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

Tips

To make this dish even more flavorful, you can add some additional spices and herbs such as bay leaves, cinnamon, and parsley. You can also make this dish vegetarian by using vegetable broth instead of chicken broth and omitting the chicken. Additionally, you can add some extra vegetables such as carrots, peas, and corn to the dish for added nutrition and flavor.

Conclusion

This Nigerian Jollof Rice Recipe is a delicious and easy way to incorporate exotic flavors into your cooking routine. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking techniques, you can create a flavorful and aromatic dish that is sure to impress your family and friends. So, the next time you are looking for a new recipe to try, give this Jollof rice recipe a try and enjoy the taste of West Africa in your own home.

