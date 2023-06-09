Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers linked with Glasgow Rangers as Morelos replacement

Cyriel Dessers : Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers may sign for Glasgow Rangers as replacement for Alfredo Morelos

Cyriel Dessers, the Nigerian footballer, is reportedly close to signing with Glasgow Rangers as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos. According to Teamtalk, Rangers are in advanced talks with Cremonese, where Dessers played last season, and have made an improved offer after their initial €6m bid was rejected. Despite scoring six goals in 26 Serie A games last season, Dessers was unable to prevent Cremonese from being relegated to Serie B, making him available for sale. The fee for the transfer is expected to be around €4.2m with a bonus of €1m.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

