Night Of Champions 2023 Start Time – Night Of Champions 2023 Match Card : Night Of Champions 2023: When and Where to Watch the Biggest WWE Event of the Year

Night Of Champions 2023 Start Time – Night Of Champions 2023 Match Card

The Night of Champions is one of the biggest professional wrestling events of the year. It is an event where all the champions of WWE come together to defend their titles. The event is usually held in September and has been held annually since 2007. In this article, we will discuss the Night of Champions 2023 start time and the match card.

Night of Champions 2023 Start Time

The Night of Champions 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 24, 2023. The start time of the event has not been officially announced yet, but it is expected to start at 7 pm ET. However, the start time may vary depending on the pre-show and the length of the matches. The pre-show usually starts an hour before the main event.

Night of Champions 2023 Match Card

The match card for the Night of Champions 2023 has not been announced yet. However, we can predict some of the matches based on the current storylines and champion status. Here are some of the possible matches that may happen at the Night of Champions 2023.

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion, and it is highly likely that he will defend his title at the Night of Champions 2023. Reigns has been dominating the Smackdown brand and has defeated almost every challenger that has come his way. However, there are some potential challengers for the Universal Championship, such as Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and John Cena.

WWE Championship Match

The WWE Championship is currently held by Bobby Lashley, who has been a dominant champion since winning the title at WrestleMania 37. Lashley has defeated Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and The Miz to retain his title. However, there are some potential challengers for the WWE Championship, such as Brock Lesnar, Keith Lee, and Big E.

Women’s Championship Matches

The Night of Champions usually features multiple women’s championship matches. The Raw Women’s Championship is currently held by Charlotte Flair, who has defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to win the title. Flair may defend her title against Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, or Bianca Belair.

The Smackdown Women’s Championship is currently held by Sasha Banks, who won the title from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021. Banks may defend her title against Belair, Charlotte Flair, or Bayley.

Tag Team Championship Matches

The Night of Champions usually features multiple tag team championship matches. The Raw Tag Team Championship is currently held by RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle), who won the title at SummerSlam 2021. RK-Bro may defend their title against The Usos, The New Day, or AJ Styles and Omos.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championship is currently held by The Usos, who won the title from The Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021. The Usos may defend their title against The Mysterios, The Street Profits, or Alpha Academy.

Intercontinental Championship Match

The Intercontinental Championship is currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura, who won the title from Apollo Crews at SummerSlam 2021. Nakamura may defend his title against Cesaro, Sami Zayn, or Kevin Owens.

United States Championship Match

The United States Championship is currently held by Damian Priest, who won the title from Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021. Priest may defend his title against Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, or Jinder Mahal.

Conclusion

The Night of Champions 2023 is one of the most anticipated events of the year for WWE fans. The event brings together all the champions of WWE to defend their titles. The match card for the Night of Champions 2023 has not been announced yet, but we can predict some of the matches based on the current storylines and champion status. The event is scheduled to take place on September 24, 2023, and the start time is expected to be 7 pm ET.

1. When does Night of Champions 2023 start?

Night of Champions 2023 is scheduled to start on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

What is the match card for Night of Champions 2023?

The match card for Night of Champions 2023 has not been announced yet. However, as per the tradition of the event, all championships from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT will be on the line.

Who will be the main event of Night of Champions 2023?

The main event of Night of Champions 2023 has not been announced yet. However, it will likely be a championship match, possibly for the WWE Universal Championship or the WWE Championship.

Can I watch Night of Champions 2023 on WWE Network?

As of now, WWE Network is no longer available. However, there may be other streaming options available closer to the event.

Will there be any surprise appearances at Night of Champions 2023?

There is always a possibility of surprise appearances at WWE events, including Night of Champions. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Where will Night of Champions 2023 take place?

The location for Night of Champions 2023 has not been announced yet. However, it is likely to take place in a major arena in the United States.

How can I purchase tickets for Night of Champions 2023?

Tickets for Night of Champions 2023 will go on sale closer to the event. Check WWE’s official website or social media pages for updates on ticket sales.