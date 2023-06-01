Nightbirde America’s Got Talent.: An Explanation of America’s Got Talent Tribute to Nightbirde

Nightbirde: The Late Singer and Songwriter Who Continues to Inspire

Who Is Nightbirde? Answered

Nightbirde, originally known as Jane Marczewski, was a singer and songwriter who gained fame after her appearance on America’s Got Talent (AGT) season 16. Despite her positive outlook on life, Nightbirde was a three-time cancer survivor who had been given a 2% chance of survival.

America’s Got Talent’s Nightbirde’s Songs

Nightbirde’s music career started in 2011 when she released her first EP, Lines, during her time as a university student. Her music was characterized by her authentic voice and acoustic guitar. She released a six-song EP, Ocean & Sky, in 2013 and her music was featured in the documentary Leonard Knight: A Man & His Mountain in 2015. In 2019, she released her first single under the name Nightbirde, Girl In a Bubble, followed by her famous It’s OK song.

About Nightbirde’s Sad Death

Nightbirde passed away on February 19, 2022, at age 31, due to breast cancer. Her family shared that, despite the devastating loss, her legacy would live on through her music and the gift of hope she gave to so many.

Nightbirde’s America’s Got Talent Tribute

Nightbirde continues to be remembered and honored by her AGT family. On season 17 of the show, the Mayyas, a Lebanese dance troupe, paid tribute to Nightbirde and went on to win the competition. On season 18, a choir from South Africa also performed a tribute to Nightbirde’s It’s OK song, which she had performed on AGT.

Nightbirde’s music and story continue to inspire and give hope to many, and her family uses the proceeds from her album sales to fund a foundation to help women with cancer. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.

