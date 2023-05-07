Nightclub shooting Today : Miami Beach Nightclub Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured Women

Miami Beach Nightclub Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured Women

A man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at a Miami Beach nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of gunfire just before 4 a.m. at the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area. Upon arrival, officers found three people with gunshot wounds. The male victim later died at a Miami trauma center, while the women are expected to recover. No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects or motive. Miami Beach has experienced several weekend shootings in recent months. The nightclub has not yet released a statement.

News Source : KTAR.com

