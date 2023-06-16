Nihang hacked to death in Ludhiana, victim identified as Baldev Singh alias Jassa

Baldev Singh alias Jassa :

On Thursday night, a 30-year-old Nihang named Baldev Singh alias Jassa was brutally murdered near Daba police station in Ludhiana. The police arrested two accused, Prince and Ankit, shortly after the incident and recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession. According to the police, Prince had been keeping a bad eye on Baldev’s sister, which led to a clash between them. Due to the rivalry, the accused murdered Baldev.

Baldev’s family informed the police that he was on his way to see a doctor when the bike-borne assailants intercepted him on Sua road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Despite running for his life, Baldev was hacked to death on the street before the assailants fled. The police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused the next morning.

Baldev’s father, Kulwinder Singh, stated that the accused had threatened Baldev after a clash with him and some residents of his colony the day before the incident. The accused had left the spot after the locals intervened. Prince had previously been keeping a bad eye on Baldev’s sister, which had led to the clash.

The police have lodged a case against the accused under section 302 and 34 of the IPC. It was also revealed that Baldev had a criminal record, with at least ten FIRs lodged against him for petty crimes such as thefts.

