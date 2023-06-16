Baldev Singh : Nihang Sikh hacked to death in Ludhiana, victim identified as Baldev Singh

Late on Thursday, in the Gill Colony area on Daba Road of Punjab, a Nihang Sikh named Baldev Singh, aged 30, was brutally attacked and killed by two assailants on a bike. The police identified the attackers as Prince and Ankit, who hacked Baldev with swords and other sharp-edged weapons while he was walking. Despite Baldev’s attempt to run, the assailants chased and killed him. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Industrial Area-B) Gurpreet Singh revealed that the incident was captured on CCTV and that Baldev and Prince had a clash three days ago. Baldev suspected that Prince and his accomplice harassed his sister, and he had clashed with them. The ACP added that Baldev also had a criminal record with at least 10 FIRs of petty crimes such as thefts registered against him. A murder FIR has been filed against the accused at Daba police station.

News Source : The Indian Express

