“Nike’s Air Jordans: Origin Story in Compelling Film”

Title: Hollywood’s Latest Fascination with Biopics About Products

Introduction

With the exhaustion of the big first-name stars, Hollywood has found a new source of inspiration for their nostalgia-soaked biopics – products. Last weekend saw the release of Apple’s film about the invention of the video game Tetris, and by the end of the year, we can expect movies about the BlackBerry smartphone, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and even the Pop Tart. What’s more, comic Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop Tart is set to confirm the creation of a new genre – the product biopic. However, before then, Ben Affleck’s Air takes center stage, an engaging if somewhat over-earnest origins story for Nike’s Air Jordan training shoe set in 1984.

The Storyline

The protagonist in Air is Sonny Vaccaro, Nike’s in-house basketball guru and paunchy middle-aged marketing executive. The story is set at a time when Sonny is tasked with getting rising stars of the game to wear and endorse Nike trainers. However, the majority of the talent is gravitating to Adidas and Converse, and Sonny has to figure out a way to beat the competition by investing in one player – a Chicago Bulls rookie called Michael Jordan. But first, he must convince Michael’s formidable mother Deloris and Nike CEO Phil Knight to get onboard with the idea. Together, Sonny, Deloris, and Phil create a deal that consequently sets a precedent for trading between billion-dollar brands and billionaire sports stars. Is this inspiring? It is to an audience steeped in the myth of the American dream. The boardroom battles are well-acted, the writing is sharp, and the music score includes some fantastic hits of the 80s.

Acting and Musical Score

Viola Davis gives a stellar performance as Deloris, and it’s a delight to see the amusing Ben Affleck in the role of Phil Knight. The musical score is also fantastic, with Dire Strait’s Money For Nothing playing at the beginning. However, towards the end, it makes one question whether the music supervisor was making some kind of ironic jab.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Hollywood’s fascination with product biopics may seem strange, Air tells a genuinely engaging story, with strong performances from the cast and fantastic music score. It provides fascinating insights into the marketing world, with boardroom battles that are well-acted and sharply written, making it an entertaining watch.

