Nikki Donnelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Missing Nikki Donnelly, a 21-year-old Toronto resident found dead.

Nikki Donnelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nikki Donnelly, a 21-year-old Toronto resident found dead.

Rumy Mohamed Reyal 15h · Nikki Donnelly, a 21-year-old Toronto resident, has finally been found by search and rescue crews after getting lost and spending the night in freezing temperatures on a mountain in B.C. The young woman was snowshoeing the Howe Sound Crest Trail near Cypress Mountain Resort when she encountered some difficult terrain and made a distress call to her boyfriend back in Ontario at around 3:20 p.m. After the phone connection was lost, he contacted authorities, and North Shore Rescue was dispatched to find her in dark, inclement conditions that included high winds and freezing rain overnight. The search by foot and air was eventually called off around 2 a.m. due to the weather, and resumed again at 7 a.m. this morning. .@NSRescue still trying to find a missing hiker. She called for help at 3:20p saying she was lost/needed help on St. Mark’s Summit. Crews on the ground/flying above using new night vision technology. NSR’s second call of the day. BG: https://t.co/AVweP706Se : @MDanks_NSR pic.twitter.com/eluZgng6yE — Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) January 15, 2021 Donnelly, a solo traveller, was documenting her hike on social media, and had posted an Instagram story from the top of St. Mark’s Summit on Thursday afternoon before getting stranded for nearly 24 hours. Though helicopter crews believe they have located her, her condition is still unknown as rescue workers make their way over. North Shore Search Manager Don Jardine told CTV News Vancouver that she will be flown out and medically assessed. He added that the trend of people venturing out on hikes and other potentially perilous activities beyond their skill level for the sake of social media posts is concerning. “Doesn’t really matter how many photos they take, but sure would be nice if they went equipped and prepared,” he said to the news outlet.

Source: (20+) Rumy Mohamed Reyal – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Alice Hofstra

Heartbreaking Sincere Condolences to her family and friends ! R.I.P.Sweet Angel Family in my thoughts and prayers and Thanks to the North Shore Rescue Crew who are Always doing their Best .

Nicole Marcelin

Such a sad loss and a tragic ending to a short life well lived. She saw and experienced more natural wonders in her few years than many in a five-fold lifetime. Condolences to her family, friends and the North Shore Rescue team .

Suzanne Delorme

May she rest in peace and her family find comfort of memories of her beautiful spirit… My heart as a mother is absolutely sadden by the thought of losing a child

