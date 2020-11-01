Nikki McKibbin Death –Dead-Obituaries : Beloved American Idol has Died at age 42 – Cause of Death Unknown.
Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.
— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 1, 2020
“American Idol” contestant Nikki McKibbin, who finished third on the inaugural season behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, has died at 42. (Variety) https://t.co/osSuiqF63L
— David Friend (@dfriend) November 1, 2020
Sad to hear about the passing of Idol season 1 contestant and 3rd place finisher Nikki McKibbin. Glad that she got to continue to do what she loved until the end. pic.twitter.com/wZKGl64Pcv
— Friendly Neighborhood Radio Personality (@iowaradioguy) November 1, 2020
I’m so sad that none of these headlines include that Nikki has given a final selfless gift by donating her organs. Such sad news and I’m thinking of her family & all who loved Nikki McKibbin. #OrganDonation #LiveLifeThenGiveLife https://t.co/SDLkXqiHG7
— Michaela Hollywood (@KylaHollywood) November 1, 2020
RIP Nikki McKibbin. I was a big fan of American Idol in those early years, and, yes, I did end up voting for Nikki, as she was treated so horribly by Simon and the show, in the way typical of toxic reality TV of that era. She was a charismatic, unique voice who deserved better.
— Soaps and Sci-Fi (@SoapsandSciFi) November 1, 2020
We are so saddened to hear that one of our favorite Celebrity Scoopers has passed away far too soon. Those that met and loved @nikkimckibbin knew her best for American Idol as their original rock star. This star will shine forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/eRj10nPpp5
— DFW Ben & Jerry’s (@DFWBenandJerrys) November 1, 2020
