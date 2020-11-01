Nikki McKibbin Death –Dead-Obituaries : Beloved American Idol has Died at age 42 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Nikki McKibbin , a singer best known for placing third during the first season of ‘American Idol,’ has died at the age of 42 , according to a statement posted online on November 11 . 2020.

Her death was confirmed by American Idol on twitter.

Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 1, 2020

Who is Nikki McKibbin ?

Katherine Nicole “Nikki” McKibbin was an American rock music singer-songwriter who finished third in the debut season of the reality television series American Idol. Prior to American Idol, McKibbin appeared in the first season of Popstars. In May 2007 she released her debut album, Unleashed.