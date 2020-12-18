Nikki Stix Death -Dead – Obituary : Nikki Stix has Died .

I'm flooding with tears at the news of Nikki's passing. She fought hard, not least against the infantile haters on here.

Be safe and sleep well Nikki. I'll genuinely miss you. pic.twitter.com/QdMLWUPsV7 — Rebecca 'Boomer – Geek' Woods (@reb_femme) December 18, 2020

Tributes

Paul Andrews wrote

So sad to hear of the passing of Nicky ( known as Nikki Stix on Twitter ) . She had a huge following on Twitter and batted away hateful trolls with ease . I first met Nicky when she was a guest on the #BBunker radio show she talked about surviving the London 7/7 bombing

She was a strong , resilient woman , but a gentle soul and loving wife and mum

RIP Nicky

Andrew Robertson wrote

Sorry to hear that – thoughts and prayers with her family and loved ones

Gwen Ephgrave wrote

I used to chat occasionally with Nicky on FB lovely lady, a loving husband and beautiful little girl Ivy, just so-so sad. R.I.P Nicky.

🇬🇧HollieTheCard wrote

You’re a brave and decent husband who clearly loved Nikki. As much as all her Internet friends can, I think I speak for all. We share you great loss, RIP dear Nikki Stix.

HelloWinter RIP@Nikki wrote

Rachael Lewis wrote

Rest in peace to this lovely lady I’ve had the pleasure of following here on Twitter. She was funny, strong-minded & had an immeasurable fighting spirit. My sincere condolences to her husband, Mike, their daughter & family Folded handsCrying faceFolded hands #NikkiStix #cancersucks 2020 sucks too.

