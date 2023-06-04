“Nikkita Chadha Net Worth”: Nikkita Chadha: A Detailed Overview of Her Wiki, Age, Height, Bio, Net Worth, Boyfriend, and Family Background

Introduction

Nikkita Chadha is a popular Indian content creator, fashion blogger, and social media influencer. She is well-known for her amazing fashion sense and her ability to create engaging content that resonates with her audience. In this article, we will take a closer look at Nikkita Chadha’s life, including her wiki, age, height, bio, net worth, boyfriend, and family.

Nikkita Chadha Wiki

Nikkita Chadha was born on 18th February 1995 in New Delhi, India. She completed her education in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in the fashion industry. She is now one of the most popular fashion bloggers in India.

Age and Height

Nikkita Chadha is 26 years old. She stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm).

Bio

Nikkita Chadha started her career as a fashion blogger in 2016. She initially started her blog as a hobby, but it soon turned into a full-time profession. She is known for her amazing fashion sense and has collaborated with several popular brands in the fashion industry.

Apart from her blog, Nikkita Chadha is also a popular social media influencer. She has a huge following on Instagram, where she shares her fashion tips and latest trends. Her engaging content and relatable personality have helped her gain a massive following on social media.

Net Worth

Nikkita Chadha’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She earns a significant amount of money through her blog and social media endorsements. She has collaborated with several popular brands in the fashion industry, including H&M, Zara, and Forever 21.

Boyfriend

Nikkita Chadha is currently in a relationship with a guy named Karan. She often shares pictures with him on her social media accounts.

Family

Nikkita Chadha comes from a middle-class family in New Delhi. She has a younger sister named Nidhi Chadha, who is also a fashion blogger. Her parents are very supportive of her career and have always encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Conclusion

Nikkita Chadha is a talented fashion blogger and social media influencer. She has a huge following on social media and is known for her amazing fashion sense. Her engaging content and relatable personality have helped her gain a massive following online. With her talent and hard work, she has become one of the most popular fashion bloggers in India.

