“Nikola Jokic Lakers”: Nikola Jokic Responds Hilariously When Asked About Confronting Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers: A Western Conference Finals Rematch

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face each other once again in the Western Conference Finals. However, this is not the first time these two teams have met at this point in the playoffs. In 2020, they faced off in the Orlando bubble, with the Lakers coming out on top in five games. This year’s rematch comes just three years after the previous, but center Nikola Jokic seems to have forgotten all about it.

The Lakers’ 2020 Victory

It was the Lakers’ first playoff appearance in six years, and they were determined to make a statement. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers were the clear favorites in the series against the Nuggets. However, Denver had already proven themselves as a resilient team, having overcome 3-1 deficits in both of their previous playoff series.

The series started off with a dominant performance from the Lakers, who won the first two games. The Nuggets fought back in Game 3, but the Lakers ultimately prevailed. Despite a heroic effort from Jokic in Game 4, the Lakers won again to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

However, the Nuggets once again refused to go down without a fight. They won Game 5 in dramatic fashion, with Jokic hitting a game-winning shot in the closing seconds. The Lakers closed out the series in Game 6, but the Nuggets had once again proven their resilience and fighting spirit.

Jokic’s Memory Lapse

With this year’s rematch coming just three years after the previous one, you might expect Jokic to draw on what happened then as he prepares now. However, in a recent interview, Jokic revealed that he didn’t even remember the previous series.

When asked if there was anything he could learn from the Lakers’ victory in 2020, Jokic replied, “I don’t even remember that series, to be honest with you.” He went on to say that he doesn’t like to dwell on the past and prefers to focus on the present.

While some fans might be surprised by Jokic’s memory lapse, it’s not entirely uncommon for athletes to forget specific games or series. With the NBA season being so long and demanding, players are constantly moving on to the next game and the next challenge.

The 2021 Western Conference Finals

Regardless of Jokic’s memory of the previous series, the 2021 Western Conference Finals promise to be an exciting matchup. The Nuggets have once again shown their resilience and determination, overcoming injuries and adversity to make it this far. Jokic has been a dominant force throughout the playoffs, averaging 31.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have had a difficult season, dealing with injuries to key players and struggling to find their form. However, James and Davis are still one of the most formidable duos in the league, and they will be eager to defend their title.

As the series gets underway, Jokic and the Nuggets will have their work cut out for them. They will need to find a way to slow down James and Davis while also continuing to rely on their own offensive firepower. If they can do that, they may just be able to pull off the upset and advance to the NBA Finals.

Conclusion

While Jokic may not remember the previous series between the Nuggets and Lakers, fans and analysts alike will be eagerly watching the rematch. The Nuggets have proven themselves to be a resilient and talented team, while the Lakers are still the defending champions. It promises to be a thrilling series, and one that will likely be remembered for years to come.

