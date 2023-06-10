Nikola Jokic lands awkwardly on ankle during Game 4 of NBA Finals against Miami Heat, causing concern for Denver Nuggets fans.

“Nikola Jokic ankle injury” : Nikola Jokic lands awkwardly on ankle during Game 4 of NBA Finals against Miami Heat, leaves court for check-up

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, fans were alarmed when star player Nikola Jokic landed awkwardly on his ankle while contesting a rebound. He had rolled his ankle on Max Strus’ foot. Jokic was only able to play for a few more minutes before leaving the court to have his ankle checked in the locker room at the end of the first quarter. He returned to the court in the second quarter when the game was tied at 30-30, without any tape or bandages on his ankle. Jokic’s absence in future games would be a significant loss as he is currently averaging 33.3 points, 14 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game against the Miami Heat. Despite the injury, Jokic played through the pain in Game 4, and there has been no update on his condition. Follow our live coverage of Game 4 on AS USA for any further developments.

