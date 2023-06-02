“Nikola Jokic ranking”: Is Nikola Jokic Excluded from Stephen A Smith’s List of Top 5 Players? | Don’t @ Me! with Dan Dakich

NIKOLA JOKIC Not In Stephen A Smith’s Top 5 Players??? | Don’t @ Me! with Dan Dakich

Introduction

Recently, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith released his list of the top 5 players in the NBA, and to the surprise of many, Nikola Jokic was not included. This omission has led to a lot of debate and discussion within the basketball community. In this article, we will explore why Jokic deserves to be considered one of the best players in the league, and why his exclusion from Smith’s list is a mistake.

Who is Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic is a Serbian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. He was drafted 41st overall by the Nuggets in 2014 and has since become one of the most dominant players in the league. Jokic is a versatile player who can play both center and power forward positions, and he is known for his exceptional passing abilities, shooting skills, and basketball IQ.

Why Jokic is one of the best players in the league

There are several reasons why Nikola Jokic deserves to be considered one of the best players in the NBA. First and foremost, he is a dominant force on the court. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game during the 2020-2021 season, leading the Nuggets to the playoffs. He was also named the NBA MVP for the season, a testament to his outstanding performance.

In addition to his impressive statistics, Jokic is also a versatile player who can contribute to his team in a variety of ways. He is an excellent passer, with an average of 8.3 assists per game, which is higher than many point guards in the league. He is also a skilled shooter, with a 56.6% field goal percentage and 38.8% three-point percentage during the 2020-2021 season.

Furthermore, Jokic is a leader on and off the court. He is known for his work ethic and dedication to the game. His teammates and coaches have praised his leadership skills and his ability to bring out the best in his teammates.

Why Jokic’s exclusion from Smith’s list is a mistake

Stephen A. Smith’s list of the top 5 players in the NBA includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Steph Curry. While all of these players are undoubtedly talented, there are several reasons why Jokic deserves to be on this list as well.

Firstly, Jokic’s statistics speak for themselves. As mentioned earlier, he averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game during the 2020-2021 season, which is on par with or better than some of the players on Smith’s list. Additionally, Jokic was named the NBA MVP for the season, which is a significant achievement that should not be overlooked.

Secondly, Jokic’s versatility and leadership skills make him a valuable asset to any team. He can play multiple positions and contribute in various ways, which is a rare and valuable trait in the NBA. His leadership skills have also been praised by his teammates and coaches, which is a testament to his ability to inspire and motivate his team.

Lastly, Jokic’s impact on the game cannot be ignored. He is a dominant force on the court and has the ability to change the outcome of a game single-handedly. His presence on the court is felt by both his teammates and his opponents.

Conclusion

Nikola Jokic’s exclusion from Stephen A. Smith’s list of the top 5 players in the NBA is a mistake. Jokic is a dominant force on the court, with impressive statistics, versatility, and leadership skills. His impact on the game cannot be ignored, and his exclusion from the list is a disservice to his talent and hard work. As Jokic continues to impress and lead his team to success, it is only a matter of time before he is recognized as one of the best players in the NBA.

