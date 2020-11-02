Nikolaos Kalavelakis Death -Dead :Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has died

Tributes

Has anyone heard how Father Nikolaos Kalavelakis (the Greek Orthodox Priest that was shot by a terrorist in France) is doing? I received my Eucharist for him this morning.



Praying for Father Nikolaos Kalavelakis. May Our Lord heal him and His Blessed Mother comfort him at this time.