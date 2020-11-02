Nikolaos Kalavelakis Death -Dead :Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has died

By | November 2, 2020
Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has died.

Tributes 

Joan Marie
6h
Has anyone heard how Father Nikolaos Kalavelakis (the Greek Orthodox Priest that was shot by a terrorist in France) is doing? I received my Eucharist for him this morning.Folded handsRed heartLatin cross.

LongIslandMichael wrote

Praying for Father Nikolaos Kalavelakis. May Our Lord heal him and His Blessed Mother comfort him at this time.

