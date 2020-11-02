Nikolaos Kalavelakis Death -Dead :Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has died
Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“Father Elias Villis on Twitter: “Memory eternal Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has fallen asleep in the Lord. May he rise in glory. ”
Memory eternal Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has fallen asleep in the Lord. May he rise in glory. pic.twitter.com/wtalBGFt7w
— Father Elias Villis (@FrEliasVillis) November 1, 2020
Tributes
Memory eternal Fr. Nikolaos Kalavelakis, the 52-year-old priest of Lyon, France, who was shot twice outside his church has fallen asleep in the Lord. May he rise in glory. pic.twitter.com/wtalBGFt7w
— Father Elias Villis (@FrEliasVillis) November 1, 2020
Joan Marie
@BichonMia
·
6h
Has anyone heard how Father Nikolaos Kalavelakis (the Greek Orthodox Priest that was shot by a terrorist in France) is doing? I received my Eucharist for him this morning.Folded handsRed heartLatin cross.
LongIslandMichael wrote
Praying for Father Nikolaos Kalavelakis. May Our Lord heal him and His Blessed Mother comfort him at this time.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.