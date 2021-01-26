Nikolaus Veit-Rubin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nikolaus Veit-Rubin has Died .

Nikolaus Veit-Rubin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Nikolaus Veit-Rubin – A Tribute.

The ICS Board of Trustees and Office are sad to report that Nikolaus Veit-Rubin passed away on Wednesday January 20th https://t.co/0QWDR1ZFbA pic.twitter.com/RfG8Tw22t6 — ICS (@icsoffice) January 26, 2021

