Nikos Louvros Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nikos Louvros has Died .

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Nikos Louvros Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nikos Louvros has Died .

Nikos Louvros has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Corfu Literary Festival @CorfuArts Grateful thanks for the very many kind condolences sent following the cruel loss of my husand Niko. His greatest delight was welcoming good people to his island & encouraging fine company. We will continue – we have a big & important job to do in his honour & as he’d expect.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.