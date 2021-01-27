Nilabh Shastri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : BDP Nilabh Shastri has Died .

BDP Nilabh Shastri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of BDP Nilabh Shastri. He was a brilliant scientist and a bright light in our community, always sharing his expertise and kindness with his students and colleagues. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/y97wyk8QVs — Bloomberg Distinguished Professors (@JHU_BDPs) January 27, 2021

