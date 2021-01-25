Nilda Pedrosa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nilda Pedrosa has Died.

Nilda Pedrosa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Heartbroken over the tragic passing of an extraordinary friend, colleague, mother, and wife. Nilda Pedrosa was my Chief… Posted by Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart 15h · Heartbroken over the tragic passing of an extraordinary friend, colleague, mother, and wife. Nilda Pedrosa was my Chief of Staff for many years— she touched the lives of many and leaves behind an everlasting legacy. Praying for her husband, children, and entire family.

Source: (17) Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Monica Quintero

So sorry for her loss. My condolence to you Congressman and her Family. May she RIP.

Betty P. Ubiera

RIP. Very nice lady who always tried her best to get the information and/or the help needed to constituents. Condolences to her family and friends.

Lauren Morris Schulman

Nilda was special. I loved working with her through the years. She will be missed. Rest In Peace.

Eileen Goudie

She was an amazing woman and a Great Cuban American! She will be missed. My prayers to the family and May She Rest In Peace! .



Alfredo Aguero Cabrero-Jamardo II

So sad…may she rest in peace. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Frank Diaz

I’m shocked. Had the pleasure of meeting her back in the day and periodically chatting with her. She was always very genuine and always welcomed the opportunity to catch up and share what she was involved in. RIP.

Jose Enrique Martinez

My deepest condolence Congressman, May God receive her in His Kingdom and make it bright the Eternal Light upon her, May her soul Rest In Peace, amen .

Teresa Mallia

My sincere condolences to you and to her family. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May she rest in peace.