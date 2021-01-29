Nilda Pedrosa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :@statedept Nilda Pedrosa has Died .

By | January 29, 2021
0 Comment

Nilda Pedrosa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :@statedept Nilda Pedrosa has Died .

 Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

@statedept Nilda Pedrosa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

heather nauert @HeatherNauert Saddened to hear of the loss of @statedept Nilda Pedrosa who worked w/ so many top GOP officials @jebbush @roslehtinen @pambondi Note- the many kind things officials say about her. Truly #classact Top ranking federal official from Miami, dies at 46

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.