Nilda Pedrosa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :@statedept Nilda Pedrosa has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
@statedept Nilda Pedrosa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to hear of the loss of @statedept Nilda Pedrosa who worked w/ so many top GOP officials @jebbush @roslehtinen @pambondi Note- the many kind things officials say about her. Truly #classact 🙏🏻 Top ranking federal official from Miami, dies at 46 https://t.co/BYmIAksoTx
— heather nauert (@HeatherNauert) January 29, 2021
