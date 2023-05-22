“Niles Police” today : Emerson Middle School Students Receive Threat, Niles Police Investigate and Confirm No Danger to Anyone

No Danger to Students as Niles Police Investigate Threat Made to Emerson Middle School today 2023.

The Niles Police Department is investigating a Snapchat message sent by an individual not affiliated with Park Ridge-Niles District 64 schools. The message was reported by Emerson Middle School students after an encounter at a local carnival. The police found no apparent threat to student or staff safety and are working with the school and school district. The school day is proceeding as normal at Emerson.

