“Nimkir payesh recipe”: Recipe for Nimkir Payesh

<h1>Nimkir Payesh Recipe</h1>
<h2>Ingredients</h2>
<ul>
<li>1 cup Nimki (crispy savoury snacks)</li>
<li>4 cups milk</li>
<li>1/2 cup sugar</li>
<li>1/2 cup condensed milk</li>
<li>1/4 tsp cardamom powder</li>
<li>1/4 cup chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds, cashews)</li>
</ul>
<h2>Method</h2>
<ol>
<li>Crush the Nimki into small pieces and set aside.</li>
<li>In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk on low flame. Keep stirring occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pan.</li>
<li>Add the sugar and condensed milk to the pan and continue to stir for another 5-7 minutes until the sugar has dissolved completely.</li>
<li>Now, add the cardamom powder to the pan and stir for another minute.</li>
<li>Add the crushed Nimki to the pan and stir well to combine all the ingredients.</li>
<li>Cook the Nimkir Payesh on low flame for another 10-15 minutes until the mixture thickens and the Nimki has softened and absorbed the milk.</li>
<li>Turn off the flame and let the Nimkir Payesh cool down to room temperature.</li>
<li>Refrigerate the Nimkir Payesh for at least an hour before serving. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving.</li>
</ol>
<h2>Tips</h2>
<ul>
<li>You can use any type of Nimki for this recipe, but make sure they are not too salty.</li>
<li>If you prefer a thicker consistency, you can reduce the amount of milk used.</li>
<li>You can also add a few strands of saffron to the Nimkir Payesh for added flavour.</li>
<li>Make sure to stir the mixture often while cooking to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.</li>
</ul>
<h2>Conclusion</h2>
Nimkir Payesh is a delicious and unique dessert that combines the savoury flavour of Nimki with the sweetness of milk and sugar. It is a perfect dessert to serve during festive occasions or as a sweet treat after a meal. With this easy recipe, you can make Nimkir Payesh at home and enjoy the delicious flavours and textures of this traditional Bengali dessert.
