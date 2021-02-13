Is Nina Arsenault Dead ? No Nina Arsenault Death Story is a Hoax.

##### Nina Arsenault is still with us. Very happy to hear this was not true and Nina is alive but editing the original post to present tense because my context and my admiration of her still stands #####

Nina Arsenault is a singular talent who makes a place for herself in the world by sharing everything and anything in a way that is always raw and honest.

She is often the first trans person to open up about the dark and light experiences of living and thriving on the fringes to so many people she encounteres in Toronto and beyond at a time when it isn’t a part of the mainstream. She teaches, she creates, she shares, she writes, she screams, she fights, she lives.

We love when trans artists let us into their unique lives and experiences but they are among our most vulnerable creators, limited by society at every turn from making money and living comfortably. If we are moved by their work and what they add to our lives and culture we have to start supporting them more consistently and when and where it counts because their art often comes at a great cost and anything less is exploitive cultural tourism.