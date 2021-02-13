Is Nina Arsenault Dead ? No Nina Arsenault Death Story is a Hoax.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Canadian artist Nina Arsenault has died. According to some statements posted on social media on February 13. 2020.
Mitchel Raphael is on the phone with Nina Arsenault right now. It is not a phone made of crystal balls 🔮. So she is alive 🙏♥️
Posted by Mandy Goodhandy on Saturday, February 13, 2021
Who is Nina Arsenault ?
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
An extremely sad day for our community having heard of the loss of Nina Arsenault. I didn't know her well but she was a celebrated community member and artist. Her loss hits hard due to the circumstances but it is a reminder that we as trans and queer folks need to start paying more attention to how each other is doing because these systems are built to invisibilize our needs. May she Rest In Peace. #ripninaarsenault.
The information concerning Nina Arsenault’s passing away was greatly exaggerated. This is a sincere relief.
I’ve only…
Posted by Joe Kilmartin on Saturday, February 13, 2021
Nina Arsenault is fine and alive .
Nina Arsenault is still with us. Very happy to hear this was not true and Nina is alive but editing the original…

Posted by Matt Thomas on Saturday, February 13, 2021
Posted by Matt Thomas on Saturday, February 13, 2021
