Nine terrorists arrested in Punjab, including Ateeq, Rashed, Riaz, Siddiq, Shoaib, Zahid, and Kashif

terrorists : 9 terrorists arrested in Punjab IBOs; Ateeq, Rashed, Riaz, Siddiq, Shoaib, Zahid, Kashif among suspects

Nine terrorists were apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab in various cities across the province through Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs). The CTD spokesperson confirmed that these arrested individuals are affiliated with illegal organizations and were detained in cities including Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and Gujranwala. The authorities recovered explosive materials, suicide vests, detonators, hand grenades, weapons, bullets, cash, and phones from the terrorists. The terrorists have been identified as Ateeq, Rashed, Riaz, Siddiq, Shoaib, Zahid, Kashif, and others, and five cases have been registered against them while the investigations are ongoing. The CTD also disclosed that 56 suspects were arrested during 284 combing operations carried out across the province in one week.

News Source : Noor Fatima

