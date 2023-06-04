Nine-year-old victim identified as Mackenzie Van Eperen in Outagamie County semi-tractor crash

Mackenzie Van Eperen – victim of semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County : Nine-year-old Mackenzie Van Eperen identified as victim in Outagamie County semi-tractor crash

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified the victim of a semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County on Friday as nine-year-old Mackenzie Van Eperen from Kimberly. The incident occurred on South Washington Street near Combined Locks, where the girl was hit by a bobtail semi-tractor unit shortly after 3 p.m. The crash resulted in fatal injuries for the child. The driver, Brian Du Frane of Kaukauna, cooperated with authorities and no enforcement action has been taken. Deputies have stated that speed did not appear to be a factor in the tragic crash, based on security footage and witness interviews.

News Source : WGBA NBC 26 in Green Bay

