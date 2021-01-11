Nishy McAleer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nishy McAleer has Died .
Nishy McAleer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to hear of the death of Nishy McAleer, the father in law of my colleague @GildernewColm, who died as a result of COVID.
Losing a loved one is extremely difficult & is made all the harder during this health emergency.
My thoughts are with Colm, Annie & all the family.
— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) January 11, 2021
