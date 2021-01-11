Nishy McAleer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nishy McAleer has Died .

Nishy McAleer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Saddened to hear of the death of Nishy McAleer, the father in law of my colleague @GildernewColm, who died as a result of COVID. Losing a loved one is extremely difficult & is made all the harder during this health emergency. My thoughts are with Colm, Annie & all the family. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) January 11, 2021

