“Nitesh Kumar’s Political Demise: A Reflection on Mahagathbandan’s Impact on Politics”

Politics, Mahagathbandan, and the Political Obituary of Nitesh Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, was once considered a key player in Indian politics. He was the face of the Janata Dal (United) and was known for his pragmatic approach to governance. However, his political career took a downturn after he broke away from the Mahagathbandan, a coalition of opposition parties, and formed an alliance with the BJP.

Nitesh Kumar’s decision to join hands with the BJP was seen as a betrayal by many of his supporters. He had been a vocal critic of the BJP and its policies, particularly on issues such as the uniform civil code and the abrogation of Article 370. However, he changed his stance and aligned with the BJP in 2017, citing the need for stability and development in Bihar.

The move proved to be disastrous for Nitesh Kumar’s political career. He lost the trust of his former allies, who accused him of compromising his principles for power. His party suffered a massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning just 16 out of 40 seats in Bihar. Nitesh Kumar resigned as Chief Minister in 2020, citing health reasons, but many believe that he was forced to step down due to pressure from the BJP.

Today, Nitesh Kumar’s political career is in shambles. He is seen as a turncoat by many of his former supporters, and his party is struggling to maintain relevance in Bihar politics. His decision to join hands with the BJP has proved to be a political obituary for him.

In conclusion, Nitesh Kumar’s political journey from being a prominent leader to becoming a political outcast is a cautionary tale for those who compromise their principles for power. It also highlights the importance of staying true to one’s beliefs and values, even in the face of adversity.

Nitish Kumar Mahagathbandhan Politics Nitish Kumar Political Obituary Nitish Kumar’s Legacy in Indian Politics Mahagathbandhan and Nitish Kumar’s Political Journey Nitish Kumar’s Role in Bihar Politics and Mahagathbandhan