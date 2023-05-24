Nitesh Pandey, known for his role in Anupamaa, discovered deceased in a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra.

Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Found Dead at Hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra

It is a sad day for the entertainment industry as news broke out that popular television actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday, 5th August 2021. The 54-year-old actor was known for his roles in hit TV shows like Anupamaa, CID, and Savdhaan India.

The Details of the Incident

According to reports, Nitesh Pandey was in Igatpuri for a shoot. He was staying at a hotel in the area. On Thursday morning, when he did not respond to the knock on his door, the hotel staff grew suspicious and alerted the police. The police arrived at the scene, broke down the door, and found the actor dead in his hotel room.

The Cause of Death

The cause of Nitesh Pandey’s death is not yet known. The police have sent his body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of his death. Some reports suggest that he died of a heart attack, while others speculate that it was a case of suicide. However, the police have not confirmed any of these reports yet.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. Many of his co-stars and friends from the entertainment industry took to social media to express their condolences. Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Shocked beyond words… RIP Nitesh… you will be missed.” Actor Varun Badola wrote, “Nitesh, I will miss you my friend… Rest in peace.”

A Promising Career Cut Short

Nitesh Pandey had a promising career in the entertainment industry. He started his acting career in the 90s with the TV show Swabhimaan. He went on to act in many popular TV shows like Kkusum, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. He was also a prolific theatre actor and had acted in many plays. His last project was the hit TV show Anupamaa, where he played the role of Dr. Advait Khanna.

The Final Goodbye

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor, and his fans have lost a beloved star. Nitesh Pandey’s sudden death has left everyone in shock and grief. As we wait for the police to determine the cause of his death, all we can do is remember him for the wonderful performances he gave us and pray that his soul rests in peace.

Nitesh Pandey death Anupamaa actor death Nitesh Pandey news Igatpuri hotel death Maharashtra actor death