Nitika – focus keyword including victim name. : Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Nitika from Jaipur Killed, 22 Injured

One person killed and 22 injured in bus accident carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, Nitika identified as deceased

A bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned at Moori, 14 km from Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra town, resulting in the death of one person and 22 others being injured on Sunday. Nitika, 27, a resident of Jaipur, was identified as the deceased, while her mother, Sushila, 50, was among those injured. Others who sustained injuries also hailed from Jaipur, and 15 of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. The victims had returned to Katra town after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Hills and boarded bus no. PD-4101 for Jammu, but it overturned at a sharp bend near the Moori police check post, according to the police. The injured have been identified, and five of them were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

Read Full story : 1 dead, 22 injured as bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturns near J&K’s Katra /

News Source : The Indian Express

1. Vaishno Devi pilgrims accident

2. Bus accident near Katra

3. Jammu and Kashmir bus crash

4. Pilgrimage travel safety

5. Road safety for religious tourism