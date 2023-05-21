Nitosha Flug-Presley : Father marks one-year anniversary of daughter’s death in Minnesota mass shooting with barbecue and balloons

“Anniversary of Mass Killing: Families of Damone Presley and Nitosha Flug-Presley Commemorate One-Year Mark with Barbecue and Balloons”

Damone Presley, a 51-year-old father, marked the one-year anniversary of his daughter’s death by throwing a barbecue and balloon-filled party with 50 friends. His daughter, Nitosha Flug-Presley, was one of four friends who were fatally shot and left in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. As mass killings continue to rise in the United States, families left to grieve and handle the trauma of losing loved ones to senseless acts of violence struggle with the anniversary of the killing. Some cope by throwing parties, while others prefer to be alone and honor their loved ones privately. Each person deals with grief differently, and the symptoms of trauma can last for years. Coping with loss can be lonely, and many wish that talking about it was more normalized.

News Source : CBSNewsTexas

