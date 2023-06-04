“Nitrile coated gloves” : Six Pairs of Amazon Basics Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Gloves with Nylon Liner Fiber, Touch Screen Capability, Grey Color, and Size 7 (S)

Amazon Basics Grey Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Gloves with Nylon Fiber Liner, Touch Screen Capability, Size 7 (S), 6 Pairs Included



Price: $19.47

(as of Jun 04,2023 21:51:41 UTC – Details)





Amazon Basics Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Gloves are the perfect solution for anyone who needs a versatile and durable pair of gloves for general indoor/outdoor use and wet or dry applications. Made of 98% nylon and 2% elastane with a 100% acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber coating, these gloves offer a secure grip that ensures that you can handle materials safely and efficiently. The extended cuff is made of 69% nylon, 20% polyester, 10% elastodiene, and 1% elastane, which helps to prevent materials from getting inside the glove and ensures that your hands stay clean and dry.

One of the standout features of these gloves is their touch-screen capability, which means that you can wear them while using a smartphone or other digital device. This makes them ideal for anyone who needs to stay connected while working, whether you’re out in the field or in a busy warehouse. The gloves are also designed with a nylon liner fiber that provides a comfortable fit and allows your hands to breathe, even during long periods of use.

Another great feature of these gloves is their durability. They are machine-washable on a cold/delicate cycle and can be line-dried, which means that you can keep them clean and fresh for multiple uses. They are also backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty, which gives you peace of mind knowing that you are investing in a high-quality product that is built to last.

Overall, the Amazon Basics Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Gloves are an excellent choice for anyone who needs a reliable pair of gloves for general use. They are versatile, durable, and comfortable, making them ideal for a variety of applications. Whether you’re working in construction, landscaping, or any other industry, these gloves are sure to become a staple in your toolbox. With their touch-screen capability, you can stay connected while on the job, making them a great investment for anyone who needs to stay connected while working.

In conclusion, if you’re in need of a sturdy, versatile and touch-screen capable pair of gloves, the Amazon Basics Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Gloves are an excellent choice. They are designed to withstand general indoor/outdoor use and wet or dry applications, and their extended cuff ensures that materials stay outside the gloves. Their touch-screen capability, nylon liner fiber, and machine-washable feature make them a perfect companion for anyone who needs to stay connected on the job. Plus, they come with an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty, which guarantees that you are investing in a quality product that is built to last. So, go ahead and add the Amazon Basics Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Gloves to your toolkit today!



