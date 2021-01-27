Nitrus Brio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Nitrus Brio N. Brio has Died .
Dr. Nitrus Brio N. Brio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Cortex: We are gathered here today to mourn the loss of our dear Dr. Nitrus Brio
N. Brio: Q-quit t-t-telling pe-people I-I'm d-d-dead!
Cortex: Sometimes, I can still hear his voice!
N. Brio: I-I'm st-still a-a-alive, y-y-you d-d-dipshit!
— Lisa (@GothikaFaerie) January 27, 2021
