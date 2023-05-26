NJ officer indicted in shooting death of homeowner who called 911

Charles Sharp III : NJ police officer indicted in fatal shooting of homeowner who called 911

A police officer in Mantua, New Jersey, has been indicted on a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting a homeowner who had called 911 to report intruders outside his home. Officer Salvatore Oldrati faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The incident occurred on September 14, 2021, when Charles Sharp III called 911 to report two burglars in his backyard, one of whom had a handgun. Oldrati and another officer responded to the scene, and as Oldrati exited his vehicle, the other officer yelled that Sharp had a handgun. Oldrati then fired his service weapon multiple times, hitting Sharp several times. Sharp was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A replica .45-caliber firearm was recovered near Sharp, but investigators determined that Oldrati gave no verbal commands or warnings before shooting Sharp. The case was reviewed by a grand jury, and Oldrati’s attorney states that he will be exonerated once all evidence is presented to a jury.

News Source : https://www.nbc11news.com

